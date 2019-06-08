Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has decided to release the MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2019 today i.e. June 8. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be declared on the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. @mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or @mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 @mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the Maharashtra Board class 10 results today i.e. June 8, Saturday at 01:00 pm. The Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be declared on the official website of MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board that is mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board students who are eagerly waiting for their MSBSHSE class 10 results 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the websites mentioned below and keep their hall ticket number or registration card number ready. Note: Students will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC class 10 Result 2019 without the hall ticket or roll number.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22 for the 2018-2019 batch. The MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 of over 17 lakh students, this year. The Maharashtra SSC Results will help students to decide the stream for Class 11. In the meanwhile, take a look at the list of websites to check and download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019:

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2019: Websites

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow the MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2019 via websites

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says Maharashtra SSC Result 2019.

Step 3: On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter details like roll number, registration number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra Board Result 2019 for future reference.

