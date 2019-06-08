Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board SSC Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. June 8, 2019. All the students are advised to keep their roll number ready which will be used to log in to the official website of MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in or maharashtraeducation.com.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Board class 10 results today i.e. June 8, Saturday. The Maharashtra Board has declared the scorecard of over 17 lakh students on the official website of MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board that is mahresult.nic.in or maharashtraeducation.com.

Maharashtra Board students who are eagerly waiting for their MSBSHSE class 10 results 2019 are advised to keep checking the list of websites given below and make sure their hall ticket number or registration card number is ready. Also, students will not be able to check their respective Maharashtra Board Result 2019 if their hall ticket or roll number is incorrect.

List of websites to check and download Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019:

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2019: Follow the given below are the steps to check and download your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says Maharashtra SSC Result 2019/ Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2019/ Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: On the homepage right-hand corner, the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window will appear, enter your details like roll number/ registration number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button after entering the correct credentials.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Students will have to visit their schools to collect the original mark sheet which will be used as a proof for admission in Class 11th.

