Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE is likely going to declare the SSC or Class 10th Results by June 6. Students can check the results on mahresult.nic.in when declared.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is the one Board that is yet to declare the SSC or Class 10th results. According to reports, the Board has not announced any date for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019. However, it has been reported that the results are likely to be declared by June 6, 2019. The results when declared will be published on the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Moreover, the results can also be accessed from third-party websites like – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.gov.in. According to reports, this year above 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th examinations, which was conducted in the month of March. The Maharashtra Board had earlier on May 28, 2019, declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 on its official website.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board and download the results as soon as it is declared on it. In case the official website can’t be accessed due to heavy traffic on the result declaration day, students need to check out the alternative websites mentioned above.

How to check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) – mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

The students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the admit card details such as roll number and submit

The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 from the official website: mahresult.nic.in

