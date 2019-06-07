Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The MSBSHSE Class 10th results will be released by the Maharashtra Board soon on mahresult.nic.in. Students can check the websites and instructions to download the Maharashtra 10th Result 2019 given in this article.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 very soon on its official website – mahresult.nic.in. All the students who have appeared in the Maharashtra Class 10th Exam 2019 or Maharashtra SSC examination and are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra Matric Result 2019 can check the official website of the Board – mahresult.nic.in to download the results as soon as it is published by the Maharashtra Board.

As the official website might not function properly due to heavy traffic, students can also check out the alternative result website. Students must note that the results will also be published on various third-party websites such as hscresult.mkcl.org, result.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, examresults.net, results.gov.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 by following the instructions given below.

How to check the MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019’

Students will be taken to a different window

Now, enter the Roll Number in the space provided on the page

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2019 will appear on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out for reference in future if necessary

Here are the direct links to the websites to download the Maharashtra SSC Results 2019:

