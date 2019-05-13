Maharashtra SSC result 2019: There won't be any delay in the release of results since the evaluation process is right on track and it is expected to be announced around June 8, 2019, reports said.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare Class 10 SSC 2019 results on its official website – mahresult.nic.in – in the second week of June. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019. Once declared, the Maharashtra board 10th results will be available on other websites too.

The MSBSHSE had declared the Class 10th SSC Matric results on June 08, 2018. Since the evaluation process is right on track, there won’t be any delay in the release of results and it is expected to be announced around June 8, reports said. The board, which has been divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri, declares the Class 10th results of all the nine divisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Here are the steps to check Class 10 results

– Log on to the official website – mahresult.nic.in

– Click on the link that reads Class 10 Result 2019

– Enter all the required details like Roll Numbers and Date of Birth (DoB)

– Submit after filling in all the details.

– The result will be displayed on your computer screen.

– Now download your result and take a print or email the result for future reference.

