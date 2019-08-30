Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Candidates who had appeared in the SSC exam must keep a track on the update made by MSBSHSE officials. As per the reports, the official of MSBSHSE will announce the result today by 1 PM. A direct link has been provided below.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, today, will release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 for Class 10 students. A per the report, Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 for Supply / July Exam to be declared by 1 PM today i.e. August 30 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC Result 2019 for the class 10 exam can check the result on the official website of MSBSHSE or click on the link mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must keep a track on updates made by MSBSHSE. Around 2,34,631 students had appeared in the Maharashtra SSC exam which was held on July – August. however on August 23, 2019, HSC supplementary exam result 2019 also declared by MSBSHSE.

Follow the steps to check the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, under LATEST NOTIFICATIONS Step 3: Click on the generated link SSC supplementary Result Step 4: Candidates need to enter the credentials like Roll number and security code Step 5: The result will appear in the PDF format Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

The PDF result will consist of Candidates name, roll number, the subject appeared for, qualifying status. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education was formed in 1965 under the Act 41 Maharashtra provisions. The board conducts Higher Secondary School Certificate and SSC exam.

DIRECT LINK

