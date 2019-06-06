Maharashtra SSC result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The result is likely to be released between 12-1 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the class 10 result today on the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in. Students are required to keep an eye on the official website to get the result related updates.

In 2018, Maharashtra SSC results were announced on June 8, 2019. The pass percentage recorded in 2018 was 89.41 per cent. More than 7 lakh students had appeared for the exam last year, likewise, the same number or maybe with a slightly upper margin the number of students to appear for class 10 result were over 7 lakh this time. As for district wise performance, Konkan district had the best result last year with 96 per cent students passing the examination. This year the students appeared for the class 10 exams from March 1 to March 22, result of which is expected between 12-1 pm preceding a press conference which is expected at 11:30 am. The board officials will announce the toppers in the conference, followed by release of results across all districts in the state.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: When to check

When: The result is expected to be out today on the official website.

Time: The class 10 board result is expected to be declared at about 12 pm or could be between 12-1 pm. The board was expected to release the notification earlier this morning, which is now expected at about 11:30 am,

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: Where to check

The result is expected to be out on the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in

Besides the official website, the result can also be accessed on these websites:

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 @ mahresult.nic.in: How to check

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage of the official site, the latest notification of the Maharashtra SSC result will be there

Go to the notification and click the link that reads SSC Examination Result 2019

Once you have clicked the notification, you will be redirected to a new page

On the new page, a window asking for login credentials will pop up

Enter you credentials such as roll number, name

Click view result link

Your result will appear, download it and save it for admission to college or any other future references

