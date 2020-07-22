Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC results 2020 within the next few days. Know complete details about when, where and how to check the results.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the SSC Result or class 10 result within the next few days. Every year, the Maharashtra Board released the result of class 10 within a week of releasing the HSC Result or class 12 Result. This year MSBSHSE Pune released the HSC or class 12 result on July 16, 2020. So looking at the trend that the board follows, the HSC result is expected within the next few days.

Also, this year pass percentage is expected to improve in comparison to that of last year. Last year, MSBSHSE 10th result pass percentage hit lowest in comparison to the preceding 10 years. The pass percentage in 2019 was only 77.10 per cent. It was a decline of straight 12 per cent in the percentage of 2018. The pass percentage in 2018 was 89.41 per cent.

Check MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020 Online:

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Click on the link that reads MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020. Enter login credentials that include your Roll Number. Click on the Submit button. Your subject-wise score-card will appear before you. Print/download your result for future reference.

This year a total of 17,65,898 students appeared for the exams. The board is yet to announce the official dates for the release of the result. Once released, the result will be accessible to students on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

This year, the board had to cancel the Geography exam for SSC or class 10. It was initially slated to be held on March 23 but was postponed to April 14 due to the nationwide lockdown. Later, it was cancelled as the coronavirus situation didn’t improve. The board used an internal assessment scheme to evaluate and promote students.

