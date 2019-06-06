Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra SSC Results 2019 can be out anytime soon on its official website, @ mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board or MSBSHSE has noted that the Maharashtra Class 10 results is expected to be released at 1 pm today. The students can visit the below-mentioned alternative websites to check the Maharashtra board Class 10 results 2019.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board or MSBSHSE is likely to announce the Maharashtra SSC Results 2019 anytime soon on its official website, @ mahresult.nic.in. It has been reported that the state board will release the Maharashtra SSC results today, June 6, 2019. The students who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC examinations 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official site, @ mahresult.nic.in, to stay updated regarding the Maharashtra Board SSC results 2019. A notification released by the board had noted that the Maharashtra Class 10 results is expected to be released at 9 pm today.

The students who have been impatiently waiting for their Maharashtra SSC results 2019 should keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy. The students should keep in mind that the Maharashtra Class 10 results can’t be checked without the hall ticket or roll number. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination, held from March 1 to March 22. The result will be released at around 1 pm on the site while it will be declared at around 11 pm in a press conference.

Except for the official website, the students can also visit the below-mentioned alternative websites to check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2019. The alternative websites are highly suggested as the official websites mostly stop working due to high traffic at times. Here is the list of other websites to check.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: List of websites to check

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Maharashtra board, @ mahresults.nic.in Click on the link: Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 You will be redirected to a login window, enter the required details like your registration number Click on Submit button Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or Maharashtra 10th Result or MSBSHSE 10th Result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future reference

