Maharashtra Board SSC results for the academic year 2017-18 has been announced today and surprisingly 125 students have secured full marks in the examination. Konkan district has reported the maximum number of pass percentage in the examination with 96%. Wishes for successful candidates are pouring in on Twitter, while some are even criticising the allotment of marks in language subjects.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 results were announced today on its official website and the results clearly show that the girls have outperformed the boys this year. Out of the 17.51 lakh students, 125 candidates have emerged toppers in the MSBSHSE Board Class 10 Exams this year. More than 63331 students have secured above 90% marks while 133324 students secured got less than 45% marks in the SSC examination.

According to reports, Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan from Chandrakant Patkar School, Dombivli, is one of the toppers of the Maharashtra state SSC Class 10 examination with 100%. While people on the social media are surprised to know that people even get 100% in Literature subjects like English, Hindi, Matrathi. Commenting on the Board results a Twitter user said that it is unfair to get full marks in languages.

ALSO READ: Tripura Board TBSE Class 12 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce streams released @ tbse.in, check steps to download

I fail to understand how students can get 100% in the SSC examinations. It is unfair to get full marks in languages – #English, #Hindi, and #Marathi. How are teachers permitted to score sheets with such negligence? One can just not justify the score.#SSCResult2018 #Maharashtra — Jigar Ganatra (@JigarGanatra_) June 8, 2018

Competition and Comparison has Sucked all the Fun from Education and Learning. 90% Kids are unhappy because they didn't get 95%; 95% are unhappy because they didn't get 98%. Satisfaction is another word for happiness. Hope they knew it. #SSCResult2018 #SSC — Akshay Dani (@akshaydani91) June 8, 2018

Meanwhile, the Konkan district has successfully achieved the highest pass percentage, which is 96% while Nagpur has the lowest pass percentage of 85.97%. The Class 10 Maharashtra Board examination was conducted during the month of March. Overall 89.50% has reportedly qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination this year.

In Mumbai, Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan, a student of Chandrakant Patkar, Dombivli, Mumbai has scored 100%. She even got 50 marks extra for Dance. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, four students secured 100% marks in the Maharashtra Class 10 examination this year.

ALSO READ: TBSE Class 12 Results 2018: Tripura Board likely to release Arts and Commerce streams’ results today @ tbse.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More