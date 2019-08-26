Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra Board is likely to release the SSC Supplementary result or Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019 on August 28. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the steps to download given below.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MHBSHSE is likely to release the SSC Supplementary result or Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019 on the official website of the Board on August 28, 2019. Students who have appeared in the Supplementary examination of Class 10th this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website. The results will be published on the Board’s official website only. Candidates can check the steps to download the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 given below.

How to check and download the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019?

Students need to log into the official website of Maharashtra Board – https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Maharashtra SSC Supply Results 2019 Download”

On clicking, students will be taken to the result page

Here, enter the roll number and click on submit button

The Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th Supply results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019

