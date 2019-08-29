Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: By the end of this week, the Maharashtra 10th supplementary result or Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result will be declared. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Maharashtra 10th result/ SSC result 2019 anytime by this week. However4 there is no official announcement made by the board yet.

Candidates those who had applied for the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 can visit the official website of the board to check and download the results.

Apart from the official websites, the results are also available on some of the alternative websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card or the roll number handy in order to check the results as the details which are mentioned such as registration number and roll number will be required to download the Maharashtra SSC result.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019

1. Visit the official website of the board, mahresult.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the SSC Result 2019 link

3. Enter the login credentials (registration number and roll number)

4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

5. Save the result once it appears on the screen, and take a printout for future reference.

Approx 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 board exams this year, out of which 14,56,203 students had cleared the exam last year. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.

