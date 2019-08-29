Maharashtra SSC Supplementary results 2019: The supplementary results for the class 10 will be declared tomorrow by the Maharashtra board. Candidates can check result by visiting the official website of mahresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary results 2019: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 for the class 10 students will be declared tomorrow according to the reports. As per the reports the date and time of the declaration of the result are confirmed by an official of the board and as per the report, the result will be declared on August 30, Friday, 2019 at 1:00 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examinations can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Maharashtra board, mahresults.nic.in. As per the provided numbers by the Board, a total number of 2,34,631 students have appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Supply Exam conducted on July 2019.

The Maharashtra board has released the supplementary examination result for the HSC or the class 12th on the official website of the Maharashtra board on August 23, 2019. In order to check the supplementary results, all the candidates are required to enter their roll number and mothers name in the result link.

Steps to check Maharashtra Supplementary examination result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mahresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying SSC supplementary Result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and your mother’s first name in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Download the Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The supplementary examination result will consist of details like roll number of the candidate, name of the candidate, subjects appeared for, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.

