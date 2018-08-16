The Supplementary exam results for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 are going to be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their SSC or Class 12 Supplementary result 2018 can check the website of the Board to download the result as soon as it is declared.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is going to declare the SSC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results and HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results on its official website by the end of this month, as per reports in a leading daily. The Supplementary examinaion for both the classes were conducted by the Board in July and August this year.

According to reports, the Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted from July 17 and ended on August 2, 2018 while class 12 exams were held from July 17 and it went on until August 4. Moreover, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that the students who pass their Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be able to apply for admissions to professional courses until August 31.

The minister further said that the Supreme Court on request of the state government has allowed such students to take admissions by the end of August. Reports reveal that around 18,200 students have appeared for their supplementary examination in the science stream.

Steps to download SSC or HSC Supply Results 2018:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mentioned above Seach for the Supplementary result link on the homepage Çlick on the link Enter the required details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your SSC or HSC Supply Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website and download the result directly, click on this link: https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/

