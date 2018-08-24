The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of class 12 supplementary examination on Friday, August 24 at around 1 pm. All the candidates can check their result on the board's official website. The supplementary exams were held between July 17 and August 4.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 supplementary examination on Friday, August 24, 2018. The students can access their supplementary exam results on the official website mahresult.nic.in at around 1 p.m. Students who have failed their regular board exam held in February-March appeared for the supplementary exam conducted by the board between July 17 and August 4.

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation after the declaration of the online results can apply at respective divisional boards between August 27 and September 5. They have to submit a copy of their mark sheet along with a prescribed fee. The state board conducted the supplementary examination across nine divisions namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati. For the main examination, 14,16,986 students appeared out of which 12,52,817 students passed. The pass percentage recorded by the board was 88.41.

Follow the steps below to check Maharashtra HSC Supplementary results, 2018:

Go to Maharashtra Board official website: mah.result.nic.in

Click on ‘HSC Examination result 2018’ to log in.

Enter the examination roll number and other candidate details

Click on view result

Download and take a print out for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the page at regular intervals as the website might be inaccessible due to increased web traffic. The overall performance, grade-wise performance, sex-wise performance and stream-wise performance are also available on the website.

