MH-SET 2019 admit cards to be released @ setexam.unipune.ac.in today: Savitribai Phule University is most likely to release the admit cards for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2019 today, June 13, 2019, on its official website, @ setexam.unipune.ac.in. The candidates who have applied for the MH-SET 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official website to download the admit cards immediately, once it is released. It is the 35th edition of the state SET examination to be conducted on June 23, 2019.

The MH-SET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted across several examination centres across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Panaji (Goa). The application process commenced from February 1, 2019, at 11 am and continued till February 21, 2019, till 6 pm.

Candidates have to download and get a printout of MH-Set 2019 admit card. Candidate must carry admit card and also one additional photo identity such as Adhar Card, PAN card, Voter Id etc to the examination centre on the Day of the examination.

MH-SET 2019: Direct link to the notification

The examination will be conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the post of Assistant Professorship in the Universities and Colleges of Maharashtra and Goa States. The MH-SET 2019 will be conducted in 32 subjects at 15 selected cities of examination mentioned above.

The examination has been conducted for 32 subjects including Marathi, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, History, Economics, Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, Political Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Social Work, Public Administration, Mathematical Science, Environmental Science, Physical Science, Chemical Science, Life Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science, Geography, Computer Science and Application, Electronic Science, Forensic Science, Commerce, Management, law, education and Physical Education.

