Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019: Candidates who appeared in Maharashtra Talathi recruitment examination can now check the result on the official website Maharashtra Talathi. To download the result a direct link has given below. The Maharashtra Talathi officials also announced Maharashtra Fire Services admit cards, to which a direct link has been provided below.

Maharashtra Talathi Result 2019: Maharashtra Talathi recruitment exam result has announced today by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination cell. Candidates who appeared in Maharashtra Talathi recruitment examination can now check the result on the official website of Maharastra Pariksha or click on the direct link mahapariksha.gov.in.

Candidates must know, that officials also released the answer key for Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). However to access AnswerKey For Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Examination-2019 candidates need to select the Range of Application ID from the drop-down menu.

Follow the steps to check Maharashtra Talathi result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link mahapariksha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under RESULT, ANSWER KEY, RESPONSE SHEET

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Score List For Revenue Department (Talathi Recruitment – All Districts) Examination -2019 NEW

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the Green Tab name Talathi

Step 6: To access the result cantes need to select the Range of Application ID from the drop-down menu.

Step 7: A file will appear at the batton of the web page

Step 7: Candidates need to download the file containing the result score.

Maharashtra Talathi also announced admit cards for Directorate of Maharashtra Fire Services (MFS), Santacruz Mumbai Examination-2019 and For Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune Examination, registration login has also been generated. Candidates can click on the link to check both the information. To download the MFS admit card candidates need to enter Application ID and Date of Birth.

