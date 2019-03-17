Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: The application process will begin from March 26, 2019 and will conclude on April 16, 2019. The candidates who are eligible and are interested to be a part of the recruitment drive can apply via the official website of the Zilla Parishad.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: The Zilla Parishad Maharashtra has invited application for the recruitment of 13,521 health worker, supervisor and other posts in Maharashtra. The candidates who are eligible and are interested to be a part of recruitment drive can apply online via the official website of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad- mahapariksha.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019 is April 16, 2019. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin from March 26, 2019. The candidates have to pay Rs 500 for open category- general and Rs 250/- for the reserved category application fee.

The fees can be paid via debit card, credit card, e-challan, net banking and offline as well.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list



Yavatma – 1505

Ahmednagar- 729

Akola- 242

Amravati- 463

Aurangabad- 362

Beed- 456

Bhandara- 142

Chandrapur- 323

Gadchiroli- 335

Gondla- 257

Hingoli- 150

Latur- 286

Nandurbar- 333

Nashik- 687

Palghar- 708

Parbhani- 259

RAlgad- 510

Satara- 708

Pune-595

Nagpur- 418

Buldhana- 332

Washim-82

JAlna- 328

Osmanabad- 320

Nanded- 557

Thane- 196

Ratnagiri- 466

Sindhudurg- 162

Wardha- 267

Dhule- 219

Jagaon- 607

Kohlapur- 532

Sangli- 471

Solapur- 414

Total- 13251

Check out the official notification for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Here

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Starting date of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: March 26, 2019

Closing date of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: April 16, 2019

A few days back the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019 released another advertisement stating the commencement of the recruitment process for 10,00 faculty positions for the school education department- primary, secondary and higher secondary level. The advertisement was available from March 2, 2019.

The recruitment drive was conducted for 5152 teachers for Zila Parishad, 563 teachers for a municipal corporation, 261 for municipal councils, 261 private primer and 3764 private secondary schools.

