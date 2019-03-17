Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: The Zilla Parishad Maharashtra has invited application for the recruitment of 13,521 health worker, supervisor and other posts in Maharashtra. The candidates who are eligible and are interested to be a part of recruitment drive can apply online via the official website of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad- mahapariksha.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019 is April 16, 2019. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin from March 26, 2019. The candidates have to pay Rs 500 for open category- general and Rs 250/- for the reserved category application fee.
The fees can be paid via debit card, credit card, e-challan, net banking and offline as well.
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list
Yavatma – 1505
Ahmednagar- 729
Akola- 242
Amravati- 463
Aurangabad- 362
Beed- 456
Bhandara- 142
Chandrapur- 323
Gadchiroli- 335
Gondla- 257
Hingoli- 150
Latur- 286
Nandurbar- 333
Nashik- 687
Palghar- 708
Parbhani- 259
RAlgad- 510
Satara- 708
Pune-595
Nagpur- 418
Buldhana- 332
Washim-82
JAlna- 328
Osmanabad- 320
Nanded- 557
Thane- 196
Ratnagiri- 466
Sindhudurg- 162
Wardha- 267
Dhule- 219
Jagaon- 607
Kohlapur- 532
Sangli- 471
Solapur- 414
Total- 13251
Check out the official notification for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Here
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Starting date of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: March 26, 2019
Closing date of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: April 16, 2019
A few days back the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019 released another advertisement stating the commencement of the recruitment process for 10,00 faculty positions for the school education department- primary, secondary and higher secondary level. The advertisement was available from March 2, 2019.
The recruitment drive was conducted for 5152 teachers for Zila Parishad, 563 teachers for a municipal corporation, 261 for municipal councils, 261 private primer and 3764 private secondary schools.
