Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Zilla Parishad has invited applications for Health Worker, Clerk and other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before April 16, 2019. A total of 13,521 vacancies to be filled with eligible candidates. Candidates need to have secondary, degree/diploma in a relevant subject.

Important Dates:

• March 26, 2019: Starting date of the online application

• April 16, 2019: Last date for submission of online application

Vacancy details:

• Satara: 708 Posts

• Beed: 456 Posts

• Bhandara: 142 Posts

• Chandrapur: 323 Posts

• Gadchiroli: 335 Posts

• Gondia: 257 Posts

• Hingoli: 150 Posts

• Latur: 286 Posts

• Nandurbar: 333 Posts

• Nashik: 687 Posts

• Palghar: 708 Posts

• Parbhani: 259 Posts

• Raigad: 510 Posts

• Pune: 595 Posts

• Nagpur: 418 Posts

• Buldhana: 332 Posts

• Yavatmal: 505 Posts

• Washim: 182 Posts

• Jalna: 328 Posts

• Osmanabad: 320 Posts

• Ahmednagar: 729 Posts

• Akola: 242 Posts

• Amravati: 463 Posts

• Aurangabad: 362 Posts

• Nanded: 557 Posts

• Thane: 196 Posts

• Ratnagiri: 466 Posts

• Sindhudurg: 162 Posts

• Wardha: 267 Posts

• Dhule: 219 Posts

• Jalgaon: 607 Posts

• Kolhapur: 532 Posts

• Sangli: 471 Posts

• Solapur: 414 Posts

Educational qualification:

• Health Worker: Candidate should be a secondary pass in Science from a recognized Board.

• Extension Officer, Laboratory Equipment, Senior Assistant (Accounting), Junior Account Officer: Candidate should have a Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University.

• Civil Engineering Assistant: Secondary pass with 1-year Diploma in Civil Engineering.

• Drug Production: Candidate should have a degree in Drug Production from a recognized University.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written Test and Interview.

How to apply:

Candidates need to apply to the post by submitting their application on the official website-zpsindhudurg.maharashtra.gov.in, on or before April 16, 2019.

Application Fee:

• General/OBC- Rs. 500/-

• SC/ST- Rs. 250/-

About Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment:

Zilla Parishad, commonly known as ZP, is a local government. There are 34 Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra. Panchayat Samiti is a local government body at the simple block level in India. It works for the villages that together are called a Block. The Panchayat Samiti is the link between the Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad. whereas, Gram panchayats are local self-government bodies at the village level. They are a cornerstone of the Panchayati Raj system. A gram panchayat can be set up in villages with a population of more than five hundred.

