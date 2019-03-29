Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Zilla Parishad has invited applications for Health Worker, Clerk and other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before April 16, 2019. A total of 13,521 vacancies to be filled with eligible candidates. Candidates need to have secondary, degree/diploma in a relevant subject.
Important Dates:
• March 26, 2019: Starting date of the online application
• April 16, 2019: Last date for submission of online application
Vacancy details:
• Satara: 708 Posts
• Beed: 456 Posts
• Bhandara: 142 Posts
• Chandrapur: 323 Posts
• Gadchiroli: 335 Posts
• Gondia: 257 Posts
• Hingoli: 150 Posts
• Latur: 286 Posts
• Nandurbar: 333 Posts
• Nashik: 687 Posts
• Palghar: 708 Posts
• Parbhani: 259 Posts
• Raigad: 510 Posts
• Pune: 595 Posts
• Nagpur: 418 Posts
• Buldhana: 332 Posts
• Yavatmal: 505 Posts
• Washim: 182 Posts
• Jalna: 328 Posts
• Osmanabad: 320 Posts
• Ahmednagar: 729 Posts
• Akola: 242 Posts
• Amravati: 463 Posts
• Aurangabad: 362 Posts
• Nanded: 557 Posts
• Thane: 196 Posts
• Ratnagiri: 466 Posts
• Sindhudurg: 162 Posts
• Wardha: 267 Posts
• Dhule: 219 Posts
• Jalgaon: 607 Posts
• Kolhapur: 532 Posts
• Sangli: 471 Posts
• Solapur: 414 Posts
Educational qualification:
• Health Worker: Candidate should be a secondary pass in Science from a recognized Board.
• Extension Officer, Laboratory Equipment, Senior Assistant (Accounting), Junior Account Officer: Candidate should have a Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University.
• Civil Engineering Assistant: Secondary pass with 1-year Diploma in Civil Engineering.
• Drug Production: Candidate should have a degree in Drug Production from a recognized University.
Selection process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written Test and Interview.
How to apply:
Candidates need to apply to the post by submitting their application on the official website-zpsindhudurg.maharashtra.gov.in, on or before April 16, 2019.
Application Fee:
• General/OBC- Rs. 500/-
• SC/ST- Rs. 250/-
About Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Recruitment:
Zilla Parishad, commonly known as ZP, is a local government. There are 34 Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra. Panchayat Samiti is a local government body at the simple block level in India. It works for the villages that together are called a Block. The Panchayat Samiti is the link between the Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad. whereas, Gram panchayats are local self-government bodies at the village level. They are a cornerstone of the Panchayati Raj system. A gram panchayat can be set up in villages with a population of more than five hundred.
