The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will soon be releasing the answer keys for the Maharashtra Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the same examination can check their respective results at the official website @ mahatet.in. In a bid to get a higher salary or be eligible for a permanent job, the teaching aspirants and teachers are required to clear the examination. To clear the examination candidates to need to score 70% marks that will provide them with a certificate that will remain valid up to seven years.

The test that has been conducted in three languages — Marathi, English and Urdu — and tests maths, science and language skills of teachers and teaching aspirants. The students have been also provided with an option to reappear for the exam to improve their scores. If a teacher or a teaching aspirant would not be able to clear the exam, he/she will not be eligible for the permanent job or a higher salary.

Here are the steps for how to check Maharashtra TET answer keys 2018:

First, you need to log on to the official website of SBI @ www.mahatet.in

After that, find the link for result on the homepage

Click on ‘ Maharashtra TET answer keys 2018 ’ link

’ link A PDF basically a list of answer keys of the TET examination 2018

You can download the same and keep a printout for future reference

In 2017, over 1,58,250 candidates appeared for the examination, however, the officials said that the results of TET have been consistently bad in the state. The officials have also pointed out the possibility that either the paper was difficult, stringent correction standards or poor quality of candidates have appeared in the examination last few years that has led to the bad results.

