MAHATET Results 2018: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test results have been released by the Board on the official website - mahatet.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check if they have qualified the exam by logging into the website.

MAHATET Results 2018: The results of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2018 have been declared on the official website on Monday, October 1, 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the teacher’s examination can check their respective result by visiting the official website – mahatet.in. According to reports, the result of both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been released by the examination conducting authority.

Also, reports say that a notification has been released by the Board on its official website for the candidates where it has been mentioned that those candidates who have any doubt regarding their result could raise objections over the same by filling a form and submitting it by October 8, 2018 through the website.

ALSO READ: RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018: Modify application forms now, check details @ rrbcdg.gov.in

Candidates can check the MAHATET 2018 result by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of MAHATET, i.e. – mahatet.in Search for the candidate login link and click on it Candidates will be taken to a different window Here, enter the registration ID, password and click on ‘Submit’ tab The MAHATET result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Take a print out of the result for future reference

To go to the official website of the MAHATET 2018 and check their results, candidates can click on this link: https://mahatet.in//

ALSO READ: RPSC SI Recruitment 2018: Admit Card for Sub-Inspector Combined Exam released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ALSO READ: Gauhati University releases degree 2nd, 4th semester result @ gauhati.ac.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More