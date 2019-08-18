MGAHV professor & other posts recruitment: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Maharastra recently announced 53 vacancies for the Professor & Other Posts. Interested candidates who are looking for jobs in Maharastra can apply for the Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor by filling an application form which will only be available on the official website of MGAHV and no other source or click on the link to visit directly.
As per the officials, September 8, 2019, is the last date to fill the application form, candidates must know that for any queries they can mail it registrar.mgahv@gmail.com. The MGAHV officials also released the temporary and non-academic post.
Important Date:
Last Date to fill the online Application form: September 8, 2019.
Vacancy Details
1) Professor: 10 Posts
2) Associate Professor:11 Posts
3) Assistant Professor:32 Posts
Also Read: Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: 1,063 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak lying vacant, apply before September 4
Follow the steps to fill the MGAHV Professor & Other Posts application form:
Step 1: Click on the link hindivishwa.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Enter Tab
Step 3: A new web page will appear
Step 4: Click on the Employment information tab
Step 5: Click on the link, Click here to apply online
Step 6: A new web page will appear with a full description
Step 7: Scroll down a below, Click here for apply online
Step 8: Candidates has to enter the User Name (Registered e-mail), Password
Step 9: Click on the Submit button
Step 10: Application form will appear in an online mode
Step 11: Candidates must fill all credentials like, date of birth, pass passport size photograph, address, name, education degree
Step 11: It’s advised that candidates should download the application form or take a hard copy for it for future use.