Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya professor & other posts recruitment: Candidates who are looking for a job in Maharastra can apply for the Professor & Other Posts announced by Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya at hindivishwa.org.

MGAHV professor & other posts recruitment: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Maharastra recently announced 53 vacancies for the Professor & Other Posts. Interested candidates who are looking for jobs in Maharastra can apply for the Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor by filling an application form which will only be available on the official website of MGAHV and no other source or click on the link to visit directly.

As per the officials, September 8, 2019, is the last date to fill the application form, candidates must know that for any queries they can mail it registrar.mgahv@gmail.com. The MGAHV officials also released the temporary and non-academic post.

Important Date:

Last Date to fill the online Application form: September 8, 2019.

Vacancy Details

1) Professor: 10 Posts

2) Associate Professor:11 Posts

3) Assistant Professor:32 Posts

Also Read: Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: 1,063 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak lying vacant, apply before September 4

Follow the steps to fill the MGAHV Professor & Other Posts application form:

Step 1: Click on the link hindivishwa.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Enter Tab

Step 3: A new web page will appear

Step 4: Click on the Employment information tab

Step 5: Click on the link, Click here to apply online

Step 6: A new web page will appear with a full description

Step 7: Scroll down a below, Click here for apply online

Step 8: Candidates has to enter the User Name (Registered e-mail), Password

Step 9: Click on the Submit button

Step 10: Application form will appear in an online mode

Step 11: Candidates must fill all credentials like, date of birth, pass passport size photograph, address, name, education degree

Step 11: It’s advised that candidates should download the application form or take a hard copy for it for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App