The first supplementary allotment list for Under Graduate admission has been revealed by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on its official website. Students in large number had applied for the UG admission and they had been waiting for the result to come after completing their higher secondary education. The merit list has been announced and students can check their respective names on the official college website i.e. cap.mgu.ac.in.

The students who applied for enrollment and were lucky enough to make it to the merit list are eligible for taking admission in the respective colleges. It is important for the candidates to note that admission process has started and will go on till 10th July, 19 only. The students are asked to pay the fees during the admission process which is Rs. 1103 for General and Rs. 50 for ST/SC category. After paying the fees, students need to download the allotment memo from the university’s official website.

Candidates should be present with the documents mentioned below at the university for document verification:

Allotment Memo

Mark sheet of 12th

Conduct and Transfer Certificate

Date of birth certificate

NCC/NSS Certificates, if possible

Caste certificate, if possible

Community Certificate

Migration Certificate

Certificate for proof of Ex-Servicemen

After getting the certificates verified by the university officials, the candidates will be given admission in the particular courses of the university. The candidates should note all the important dates of the process so that they do not miss any step in between.

