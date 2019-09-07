MAKAUT Recruitment 2019: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology is opened for the recruitment process, 17 posts are available which includes posts for Assistant professor, Associate Professor, and Professor.

MAKAUT Recruitment 2019: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology offering opportunities for the posts of 17 professor, Associate professor and others. Here are all the details regarding application form. Candidates who are interested must fill the form on time otherwise the panel will not consider the plea.

Application form for Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology recruitment 2019 is out. Candidates who are interested in the posts of 17 professor, Associate professor and others can apply and fill the application form before the last date ended. The last date to apply for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology is October 1, 2019. There are several key points that you should keep in mind before you fill the form.

Post available:

1. There are 2 seats available for the post of Assistant professor.

2. Associate professor consists of 8 posts

3. Post of professor carries 7 seats

Eligibility criteria:

1. Professor: The candidates who have done research, have good teaching experience will get the preference. The amendment of the UGC regulation 2016 will be followed while evaluating the candidate.

2. Assistant Professor: Candidate must carry the experience up to doctorate level in research, journals and paper presentations. Must have published work and have proof of the research, in which journal it is published it will also take into consideration.

3. Associate Professor: candidate must have eight years of teaching experience and must have an equivalent position to Assitant Professor in known university. based Performance Based Appraisal System and Academic Performance Indicator will be considered to calculate the professor’s eligibility.

Important Dates:

The last date to apply for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology is October 1, 2019. The candidates can fill the form before the last date for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

The Application forms are already out, once the registration process will done the further process will start. Soon the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology will declare the result date and other notification on their official website.

