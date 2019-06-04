Andhra Pradesh state of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released state Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) results 2019 on its official website, @ sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates who have been long waiting for the EAMCET results 2019 can visit the official website to check the results, however, the site is currently not accessible due to excessive traffic. Earlier, it was reported that the APSCHE will release the EAMCET results 2019 on May 27, 2019, which was later postponed.
The AP EAMCET 2019 results were declared by the APSCHE on its official website at around 11:30 pm. In the engineering stream, P Ravi Sri Teja has emerged as the topper while Sunkara Sai Swathi got the first rank in the Veterinary & Agriculture and Medical stream. A total of 1,38,160 students have qualified for the examination.
The total pass percentage of the engineering section has been recorded at 74.39 per cent while that of Veterinary & Agriculture and Medical stream is 83.64 per cent.
Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: Toppers
Engineering section:
Rank 1: Pulisetti Ravi Teja
Rank 2: P Veda Pranav
Rank 3: G Bhanu Dutta
Rank 4: T Chandra Sekhar
Rank 5: Veda Havya
Rank 6: Rushi Sharrap
Rank 7: G Venkata Krishna Surya
Rank 8: A Abhijit Reddy
Rank 9: Aryan Laddha
Rank 10: Allampalli Hema Venkata Abhinav
Veterinary & Agriculture:
Rank 1: Sunkara Sai Swathi
Rank 2: Dasari Kiran Kumar Reddy
Rank 3: Sai Praveen Gupta
Rank 4: T Hashita secured
Rank 5: G Madhuri Reddy
Rank 6: K Krishna Vamsi
Rank 7: K Jaisri Vaishnavi Varma
Rank 8: G Subhiksha
Rank 9: K Hari Prasad
Rank 10: Empati Kushvant
Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: Rank-wise merit list of students
CLICK ON THE LINK TO CHECK THE MERIT LIST: The link will be activated soon as it is currently not working due to the high traffic on the site.
How to check the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019?
- Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), @ sche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the relevant result link
- The candidates on clicking will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter the details such as the registration number and submit
- The scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary