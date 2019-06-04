Manabadi AP EAMCET rank-wise merit list 2019 released @ sche.ap.gov.in: Manabadi AP EAMCET rank-wise merit list 2019 has been released @ sche.ap.gov.in today. Pulisetti Ravi Teja, Sunkara Sai Swathi have emerged as toppers in Engineering and Veterinary & Agriculture and Medical streams respectively.

Andhra Pradesh state of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released state Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) results 2019 on its official website, @ sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates who have been long waiting for the EAMCET results 2019 can visit the official website to check the results, however, the site is currently not accessible due to excessive traffic. Earlier, it was reported that the APSCHE will release the EAMCET results 2019 on May 27, 2019, which was later postponed.

The AP EAMCET 2019 results were declared by the APSCHE on its official website at around 11:30 pm. In the engineering stream, P Ravi Sri Teja has emerged as the topper while Sunkara Sai Swathi got the first rank in the Veterinary & Agriculture and Medical stream. A total of 1,38,160 students have qualified for the examination.

The total pass percentage of the engineering section has been recorded at 74.39 per cent while that of Veterinary & Agriculture and Medical stream is 83.64 per cent.

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: Toppers

Engineering section:

Rank 1: Pulisetti Ravi Teja

Rank 2: P Veda Pranav

Rank 3: G Bhanu Dutta

Rank 4: T Chandra Sekhar

Rank 5: Veda Havya

Rank 6: Rushi Sharrap

Rank 7: G Venkata Krishna Surya

Rank 8: A Abhijit Reddy

Rank 9: Aryan Laddha

Rank 10: Allampalli Hema Venkata Abhinav

Veterinary & Agriculture:

Rank 1: Sunkara Sai Swathi

Rank 2: Dasari Kiran Kumar Reddy

Rank 3: Sai Praveen Gupta

Rank 4: T Hashita secured

Rank 5: G Madhuri Reddy

Rank 6: K Krishna Vamsi

Rank 7: K Jaisri Vaishnavi Varma

Rank 8: G Subhiksha

Rank 9: K Hari Prasad

Rank 10: Empati Kushvant

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: Rank-wise merit list of students

CLICK ON THE LINK TO CHECK THE MERIT LIST: The link will be activated soon as it is currently not working due to the high traffic on the site.

How to check the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), @ sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

The candidates on clicking will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as the registration number and submit

The scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

