Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: The results of AP EAMCET 2019 has been declared on sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination this year can check the results with the help of steps given in this article.

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET Results 2019 have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) through its official website – sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the APSCHE EAMCET 2019 can check the results of Manabadi AP EAMCET 2019 examination on the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

According to reports, this year more than 2.8 lakh candidates had applied for the APEAMCET 2019 and 1,85,711 out of the total candidates applied for engineering while 81,916 submitted applications for agriculture and medicine entrance exam. Reportedly, over 1.83 lakh students have cleared the AP EAMCET examinat6ion 2019. This year, 74.39% students have passed the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019.

How to check the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2019?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

The candidates on clicking will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as the registration number and submit

The scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the AP EAMCET ranks 2019 today June 4, 2019, on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website mentioned above and check their respective ranks on the same.

Candidates must note that those who qualify the AP EAMCET 2019 will have to appear in the counselling process to be conducted by the Board soon. The Admissions will be purely on merit basis and seats will be allotted on the basis of the ranks secured in the AP EAMCET Entrance Examination 2019.

