AP Inter Result 2019 announced: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the result of AP Inter 1st year result and AP Inter 2nd year result 2019 on April 12. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of BIEAP or examresults.net, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com. Students can also check their AP Inter Results 2019 by visiting results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Ganta Srinivasan Rao, Education Minister, and B Udaya Laxmi, Secretary announced the AP Inter 1st year result 2019 and AP Inter 2nd year result 2019 at around 11:20 am. Out of 10.17 students who appeared for the examination, 6.3 lakh have passed the AP Inter exams while 52,000 students were absent for the examination that were conducted from February 27 till March . The girls have again scored higher than the boys with 75 pass percentage while boys scored 68 per cent. Krishna Jilla has bagged the highest pass percentage at 81 per cent.

As per reports, the pass percentage in each paper is 35 marks. Each student’s division is decided according to their passing marks in 1st year and 2nd year. Candidates scoring marks between 91 to 100 will be given A1, 81 to 90 marks A2, 71 to 80 are placed in B1 grade, 61 to 70 in B2, 51 to 60 in C1 while 41 to 50 in C2 and 35 to 40 in D grade. Every year, the Intermediate Public Examination is conducted by the BIEAP at the end of AP Inter 1st year course and AP Inter 2nd year course.

The students are examined on the bases of their Part I English, Part II Second Language and PART III Group subjects for 500 marks in the first year. A similar process takes place in the 2nd year where 500 marks in the Arts Group and 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year in MPC group, 440 marks in 1st year and 560 marks in 2nd year for the Bi.P.C. group are checked.

Students willing to apply for recounting will have to pay Rs 100 per paper and photocopy. The verification of the answer book will be supplied on payment of Rs 600 per paper to the applicants. The Board of Intermediate Education allows students to apply for the recounting in order to carefully scrutinised any mistake in totaling, posting and omission of bits.

In order to get the marks recounted, candidates will have to log in to the official website i.e. apbie.apcfss.in. Note: the fee paid for the recounting of the answer sheet is not refundable.

If students are checking the exams on the mobile phone, here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BIEAP

Step 2: Click on the ‘Click here for result’ link

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Submit the details required to get the result

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

