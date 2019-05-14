Manabadi AP SSC Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th or Matric results is all set to release on bseape.org, manabadi.com. Check pass percentage, toppers list and other details in this article.

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th or Matric results is all set to release on bseape.org, manabadi.com. Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) or BSEAP has announced the results at a press conference today, May 14, 2019. The Matric results will be available on the official websites – bseape.org, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, results.shiksha.

This year, above 6 lakh students have appeared in the Manabadi AP class 10 examination while in 2018, a total of 6,17,484 students took the AP SSC 2018 examinations. The students who were awaiting the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2019 can check the pass percentage, toppers list and other details in this article. The steps to download the result on websites and through mobile phones via SMS have also been mentioned in this article.

How to download Manabadi AP SSC Results 2019?

Step 1: Students need to visit the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “AP SSC results 2019”

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Now, on the new page, enter the roll number printed on your AP Admit Card 2019 and other necessary details in the space provided on the page

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 6: The AP SSC result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download the AP 10th Result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

