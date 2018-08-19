Manabadi APSET 2018 Exam Result: The results of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test has been declared and candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results online by logging into the official website - apset.net.in.

Manabadi APSET 2018 Exam Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test or APSET 2018 results have been released on the official website of APSET after it was announced by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday, i.e. on August 18, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can log into the official website of APSET – apset.net.in and check their results online.

As per reports, more than 42 thousand candidates had written in the examination this year and reports say that 2,481 students have qualified the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test-2018 examination. The Andhra University in Visakhapatnam had conducted the APSET examination 2018 on July 1 this year at 6 different across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examination was conducted for 31 subjects approved by UGC on behalf of the state government.

Steps to download Manabadi APSET 2018 Result:

Log into the official website of APSET, apset.net.in Search for the link which reads, ‘Manabadi APSET 2018 Result’ and click on it on the homepage Now, click on the link which reads, “Click here to view Result” Candidates will be directed to a list or PDF Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Check the list or PDF and download it Take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of APSET and download the result directly, click on this link: https://apset.net.in/

