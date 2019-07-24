Manabadi TS Inter 1st year supplementary results 2019 declared: The TS Inter first year Supplementary Results 2019 have been declared by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on the official website, cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in. Interested candidates can check their results through these official websites. Alternatively, the results can be checked on manabadi.co.in.

The results will be announced only for those candidates who had appeared in the regular examination which was conducted in the month of March 2019. Results will be availbel after submitting their admit card details on the website. Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to avoid any delays.

How to check Telangana 1st Inter Supply Results 2019 online?

Students need to follow the simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. results.cgg.gov.in / bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Regular / Vocational Stream, according to your stream.

Step 3: Enter all your details asked on the page.

Step 4: Verify all the details. Submit the details.

Step 5: Check the Inter supplementary result as displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download your PDF. Take a printout for future use.

As per reports, 60,000 students appeared out of total 1,60,487 in the Telangana Intermediate second year Supplementary or Supply exams in the year 2019. This is only to qualify for the higher education. Previously, the first and second year TS Inter results were announced for the annual exams which were held in the month of March. More than 3 lakh students were announced leading to the protests across the state.

