Manabadi TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Intermediate 1st year, 2nd Year Results 2019 declared: The results of 1st and 2nd year 2019 inter results have been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE on Thursday, April 18, 2019 on the official website results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Girls have outperformed boys according to the latest released result.

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Intermediate 1st year, 2nd Year Results 2019 declared: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has declared the results of 1st and 2nd year 2019 inter results on Thursday, April 18, 2019 on the official website results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Presently the website is not working, but the candidates should not lose patience and keep a check on the website.In a press conference, results were declared by Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu, Secretary to Government, Education Department, Telangana. For TS 1st Year, 1st year pass percentage Boys – 53.15, Girls – 62.2%. For TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage – Boy – 58.2%, Girls- 71.5%. Among several districts, Medchal has topped followed by Ranga Reddy and Medak. For Government schools, 1st year pass percentage is 46% and for 2nd year it is 63.1%.

Apart from the mentioned official websites, the candidates can check their results from third part official websites such as manabadi.com, schools9.com, examresults.net, bsetelangana.org, results.gov.in, telangana.indiaresults.com, bharatstudent.com.

Over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination which got ended on March 18, 2019. In 2018, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education declared the first and second-year exam results on April 13.

Following are the steps to check Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number or admit card number along with details under TS Inter Results 2019 tab. Submit the details.

Step 4: Verify all the details. Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Telangana Board inter result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully

Step 7: Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

Following are the steps to check scores on T App Folio

Visit the Telangana state app on Google play Download the app on your mobile phone Check the inter result link after Sending your roll number The app will send you the result

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More