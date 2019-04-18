Manabadi TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Intermediate 1st year, 2nd Year Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the Inter Results 2019 of first and second-year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from these official websites, there are several other ways through which the candidates can know their results. As per the latest update mentioned on the Telangana Board official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, the result will be declared after 5 pm.
1. examresults.net
2. goresults.net
3. manabadi.com
4. manabadi.co.in
5. exametc.com
6. educationandhra.com
7. bieap.gov.in
8. schools9.com
9. bsetelangana.org
10. results.gov.in
11. telangana.indiaresults.com
12. bharatstudent.com
TS Inter result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on TS Inter result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details mentioned on the box given below
Step 4: TS Inter result will be displayed
Steps to check Telangana Intermediate Result 2019 via SMS:
TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 – Inter II Year
General – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263
Vocational – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263
Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 – TS Inter First Year Result
General – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263
Vocational – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263
Follow these steps to check scores on T App Folio
Not just through these ways, the candidates can also their score through a state government app T App Folio.
Step 1: Go to the Telangana state app on Google play
Step 2: Download the app on your mobile phone
Step 3: Check the inter result link
Step 4: Send your roll number
Step 5: After the results will be announced, the app will send you the result
Telangana TS Inter Result 2019: How to check scores on TSBIE mobile app
Students can also check their scores on the mobile app – TSBIE services, from Google Play Store.
Steps to check scores on TSBIE services:
Step 1: Search for ‘TSBIE Services’ app on Google Play Store in your Android Smart Phone
Step 2: Click on ‘Install’ on your mobile phone
Step 3: Click on the TS Inter Results link
Step 4: Select TS Inter 1 st year or 2nd year link
Step 5: Enter your roll number/name and submit
Step 6: Results will be displayed on the mobile app
