Manabadi TS Inter Results 2019, Telangana Intermediate 1st year, 2nd Year Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the Inter Results 2019 of first and second-year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from these official websites, there are several other ways through which the candidates can know their results. As per the latest update mentioned on the Telangana Board official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, the result will be declared after 5 pm.

1. examresults.net

2. goresults.net

3. manabadi.com

4. manabadi.co.in

5. exametc.com

6. educationandhra.com

7. bieap.gov.in

8. schools9.com

9. bsetelangana.org

10. results.gov.in

11. telangana.indiaresults.com

12. bharatstudent.com

TS Inter result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on TS Inter result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details mentioned on the box given below

Step 4: TS Inter result will be displayed

Steps to check Telangana Intermediate Result 2019 via SMS:

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 – Inter II Year

General – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Vocational – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 – TS Inter First Year Result

General – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Vocational – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -Send it to 56263

Follow these steps to check scores on T App Folio

Not just through these ways, the candidates can also their score through a state government app T App Folio.

Step 1: Go to the Telangana state app on Google play

Step 2: Download the app on your mobile phone

Step 3: Check the inter result link

Step 4: Send your roll number

Step 5: After the results will be announced, the app will send you the result

Telangana TS Inter Result 2019: How to check scores on TSBIE mobile app

Students can also check their scores on the mobile app – TSBIE services, from Google Play Store.

Steps to check scores on TSBIE services:

Step 1: Search for ‘TSBIE Services’ app on Google Play Store in your Android Smart Phone

Step 2: Click on ‘Install’ on your mobile phone

Step 3: Click on the TS Inter Results link

Step 4: Select TS Inter 1 st year or 2nd year link

Step 5: Enter your roll number/name and submit

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the mobile app

