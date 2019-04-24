Manabadi TS SSC Results 2019: The Telangana Board may publish the result on April 26, 2019. In 2017, the results were declared on May 3. A total of 5,33,701 students have appeared for the TS SSC examinations 2019. The examinations which were conducted from March 16, 2019 to April 2, 2019 is releasing the results.

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2019: Telangana Board to declare class 10th results on this date

Telangana State Directorate of Government Examination popularly known as SSC is all set to release the result of TS SSC class 10th in the coming days. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact date of results. Candidates can check their results online through the official website @bsetelangana.org. Meanwhile, the board has asked students not to take any stress regarding the results.

As per reports, the board may publish the result on April 26, 2019. In 2017, the results were declared on May 3. A total of 5,33,701 students have appeared for the TS SSC examinations 2019. The examinations which were conducted from March 16, 2019 to April 2, 2019 is releasing the results.

How to check results:

1. Visit the official website @bsetelangana.org.

2. Click on the link of SSC result

3. Enter the hall ticket number

4. Click on the Submit button

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take out the printout for future reference

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State (BSETS) like every year conducts the board examinations for the 10th class which is also called as ‘SSC’ or ‘Secondary School Certificate’. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under the ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The Department is responsible for conducting the SSC or the OSSC Public Examinations and some minor examinations in the state of Telangana.

