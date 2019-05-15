Manabadi TSBIE Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: Telangana board to declare results on May 27: Students who had appeared in the inter examination can download the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Manabadi TSBIE Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: Telangana board to declare results on May 27

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) will announce the re-evaluation result for the Class 12 intermediate revaluation examination on May 27, 2019. Students who had appeared in the inter examination can download the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Earlier, the result was expected to be declared on May 15, 2019.

How to check:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

List of websites to check results including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, exametc.com, bieap.gov.in. Candidates who want to know their results through phones can dial 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

Students can check their results through Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’. The app will ensure results for the students who had appeared for the intermediate examinations 2019.

