Manabadi TSBIE Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019 @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is all set to declare the results for Class 12 intermediate re-evaluation examination on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Students who had appeared in the inter examination can download the through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Board earlier said that it especially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students including 23 who had committed suicide, 3 attempted suicide, and, 27 other students who had a complaint.

Followed by various suicide incidents, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) decided to re-release the results of intermediate examinations.

Results which were scheduled to be declared at 6 pm has been delayed due to technical reasons. Candidates can follow below-mentioned steps on these official websites. Various websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in from where the result will be accessible.

Candidates can check the re-evaluation results of the inter result 2019 through the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Go to the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on the link which says ‘download Inter result link. After this enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Don’t forget to download it and take out a print out for future use.

1. tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2. results.cgg.gov.in 3. manabadi.com 4. exametc.com 5. bieap.gov.in

Candidates know their results after dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any land line / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

Students can check their results through Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’. Students need to register their roll number on the result link. It will soon be activated in the app. The candidates will receive a result alert. It will be received on their mobile within five minutes from the declaration of the results.

