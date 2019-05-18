Manipur 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has released the BSEM HSLC Result 2019 today i.e. Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 AM. All the students who sat for the Manipur secondary board examination are advised to check the official website of MBSE i.e. manresults.nic.in.

Manipur 10th Result 2019 @ manresults.nic.in: Over 35,000 students who were eagerly waiting for the Manipur Board of Secondary Education to release the BSEM HSLC Result 2019 today i.e. May 15, Saturday can now check their Manipur Result 2019. All the students who appeared for the Manipur Secondary Board Examination which was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur from February 20 to April 4, 2019, are advised to visit the official website i.e. manresults.nic.in in order to download the mark sheet. Before visiting the official website of BSEM, you are requested to keep your Admit Card also called Hall Ticket ready in order to avoid any kind of panic or hassle while checking the Manipur Board Result 2019.

List of websites to check and download Manipur HSLC Result 2019:

Note: If you are unable to access the official website of Manipur Board of Secondary Education, visit the other alternative websites mentioned below to check Manipur 10th Result 2019.

List of alternative websites to check and download BSEM 10th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download Manipur 10th Result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEM i.e. manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2019 (To be declared on 18/05/2019).

Step 3: Enter your Registration number/ admit card number/ roll number/ hall ticket number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your Manipur hslc result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the Manipur Secondary Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Soon after the declaration of Manipur Result 2019, students are advised to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet, school leaving certificate, migration certificate and provisional certificate. The mentioned above websites will not provide or release any kind of original certificates to candidates who sat for the Manipur Secondary Board examination.

