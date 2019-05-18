Manipur BSEM 10th Results 2019: The Manipur Board of Secondary Education (BSEM) has declared the Manipur BSEM 10th Results 2019 or BSEM 10th Results 2019 today. Here are the toppers of the Manipur Board of 2018-19 session. Students can access their results on - manipurcohsem.com, manresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

Manipur BSEM 10th Results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has released the Manipur Board 10th Results 2019 or Manipur Class 10th results 2019 or BSEM 10th Result 2019 through its official website – manresults.nic.in. The results were announced at a press conference and are now available for download from the following websites as well – examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in or manipurcohsem.com. Students who have appeared in the examination are advised to check their e-mark sheet on the official website and keep a copy for reference if required.

Last year, Manipur Board 10th topper was Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal who had scored 95.5% marks. The second rank was jointly secured by Patel Lairenjam and Surajkanta Irengbam with 95.33% marks and the third rank was also secured by two students namely Brahmacharimayum Balkrishna Sharma and Angela Athokpam. They both had scored 95% marks in the Manipur Board 10th Result 2018.

Manipur Board Class 10th result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Log on to the official website- manipurcohsem.com or manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link MBSE 12th Result 2019 and click on it

Step 3: On the next page, enter your roll number, email id, date of birth and other important details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: The Manipur Board 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result or e-mark sheet for future reference if necessary

