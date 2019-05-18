Manipur BSEM 10th Results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has released the Manipur Board 10th Results 2019 or Manipur Class 10th results 2019 or BSEM 10th Result 2019 through its official website – manresults.nic.in. The results were announced at a press conference and are now available for download from the following websites as well – examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in or manipurcohsem.com. Students who have appeared in the examination are advised to check their e-mark sheet on the official website and keep a copy for reference if required.
Last year, Manipur Board 10th topper was Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal who had scored 95.5% marks. The second rank was jointly secured by Patel Lairenjam and Surajkanta Irengbam with 95.33% marks and the third rank was also secured by two students namely Brahmacharimayum Balkrishna Sharma and Angela Athokpam. They both had scored 95% marks in the Manipur Board 10th Result 2018.
Manipur Board Class 10th result 2019: How to check?
Step 1: Log on to the official website- manipurcohsem.com or manresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link MBSE 12th Result 2019 and click on it
Step 3: On the next page, enter your roll number, email id, date of birth and other important details
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: The Manipur Board 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the result or e-mark sheet for future reference if necessary