The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is set to announce the result for the Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 examination. The Board will declare the result today. Students can download their result from manresults.nic.in.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) also known as the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) is likely to announce class 12 board results on Monday, April 30. The BSEM will declare the board result on the official website manresults.nic.in.

The Result for intermediate exams were held between February 19 to March 28 and the result for Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 will be published today by Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) also known as the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) on their official website manresults.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 can check and download their result by simply following these steps:

Visit the official website manresults.nic.in Look for the link which says Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018 Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Manipur HSE result 2018 Enter your Roll number and the other details Click on Submit Download and take a print out of your Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018

The results for Class 12 exams, Manipur HSE Examination 2018 or Manipur Class 12 examination 2018 will be declared soon by the BSEM/ COHSEM today.

