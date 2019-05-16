Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: The class 10th or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2019 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BOSEM today on the official website, bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the result can check the result through the mentioned official websites or other exam hosting websites.

Candidates who had appeared for the class 10th Board exams from March 17 to April 4, 2019. Over 35,0000 candidates appeared for the exam in 2019.

BOSEM Result 2019: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BOSEM, bsem.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, Click on the link available which says ‘Class 10 Result 2019’ link available

Step 3: Enter the required details like the roll number, birth details.

Step 4: Click on the tab submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result. Take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) declared the Manipur Board Class 12 i.e. Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Result 2019 on May 8 on the official websites- manipurcohsem.com and manresults.nic.in. In commerce stream, Gurumayum Roberto Sharma topped the examination while in Science stream, Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh

and Humanities, Oinam Barlin MeiteiI stood first in their examination.

About the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM)

Established by an Act of Manipur Legislative Assembly in 1972, by the amendment of the act in 2004, at present 786 high and in higher secondary schools, 226 Government, 103 Government aided and 457 Private are affiliated to the Board for certification at the end of secondary stage that is class 10.

