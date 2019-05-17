Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is gearing up to release the results for Class 10 or HSLC the examination shortly. Earlier, there were reports that the result will be announced on May 16, 2019, but it got delayed. Although there is no official notification about the results, it is likely to be out in this week only.

Manipur Class 10th Results 2019 @ manresults.nic.in : The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is gearing up to release the results for Class 10 or HSLC the examination shortly. Earlier, there were reports that the result will be announced on May 16, 2019, but it got delayed. The candidates are expecting the results to be out soon on the official website which is manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in. The students who gave the examination of Class 10 under the Manipur Board are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites.

As per the acquired information, over 41,000 candidates appeared for the HSLC exam which was conducted from February to March at 96 centers across the country. Although there is no official notification about the results, it is likely to be out in this week only.

Meanwhile, we have listed the easy and simple steps to check your result through the official website. Take a look!

Visit the official website of Manipur Board bsem.nic.in

Find and click on the result notification, present on the homepage.

Provide the required details in the space provided

Download the results. Take a print out for future use.

To save you from the chaos, we have also listed the alternate websites to check your BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019!

manresults.nic.in

bsem.nic.in

indiaresults.com

Last year, 2018 the results for Class 10 Manipur Board was declared on June 3, 2019. The board announced the scores for the examination which was held from February 20 to March 17, 2018. The students sat for the examinations for subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) announced the results for Class 12 examinations results 2019 on Wednesday and the students who took science, arts, and commerce stream hurriedly downloaded their scorecards. A total of 28,649 students appeared in the Higher Secondary examinations of which, only 1,151 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 73.83%.

