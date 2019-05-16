Manipur Class 10th result 2019 @ manresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has declared the results of the Class 10 or HSLC the examination on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in. Candidates who haven't checked the result yet can do the same after visiting the official website of the Manipur Board. The overall pass percentage of this year 2019, stands at 76.54 per cent.

Manipur Class 10 the result 2019 @ manresults.nic.in : The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has announced the results of the of Class 10 or HSLC the examination on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in , manipureducation.gov.in, manipur.gov.in.Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result 2019 at the official website and other websites that is indiaresults.com and examresults.net . This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 76.54 per cent. Boys in the Class 10 exam of the Manipur board has outperformed than girls with 78.93 percent.

Bhumika Shamurailatpam has first rank in the Manipur board Class 10 exam result. She has secured 572 marks. Sophiya Asem and Arvind Maibam secured second position with a score of 567 marks. Third position has been acquired by Moirangthem Julendia Devi with 566 marks.

In this year 2019, the pass percentage of Class 12 touched at 73.83 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam. Among districts, Noney district receives the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent.

Candidates can follow certain steps to check their results of 2019.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Following are the steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, result’s notification which will be displayed on the main page

Step 3: Enter your required details in the space provided

Step 4: Download the results. Take a print out for future use.

Around 41,000 candidates appeared in the examination. HSLC exam which was conducted from February to March at 96 centres across the country.

In this year 2019, Among districts, Noney district receives the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 has touched at 73.83 per cent. Girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App