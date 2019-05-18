Manipur Class 10th Result 2019: The Manipur Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2019 today i.e. May 18, Saturday. Over 35k students who appeared for the Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 are advised to visit the official website of MSBE i.e. manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 @ manresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has decided to declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2019 today i.e. May 18, Saturday. Candidates who appeared for Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Manipur i.e. manresults.nic.in. Yesterday, MSBE released a circular stating the official release date of Manipur 10th Result 2019. This year the Manipur Board conducted MSBE Class 10 examination from February 20 to April 4 for 2018-2019 batch. It is reported that over 35, 856 students sat for Manipur Board examination 2019.

Steps to check, download Manipur Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Board of Secondary Education Manipur i.e. manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2019 (To be declared on 18/05/2019).

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Enter your roll number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number, name and school centre number.

Step 5: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 6: Your Manipur 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the Manipur 10th Result 2019 for future reference.

List of websites to check, download Manipur 10th Result 2019:

The COHSEM announced Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch on May 10, 2019. This year, over 21,151 students cleared Manipur Board Result 2019. It is reported that over 28,000 candidates had appeared for the Manipur Class 12th Science, Manipur Class 12th Arts/ Humanities, Manipur Class 12th Commerce examination.

The overall pass percentage went up to 73.83 per cent with Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh bagging the first position in the Manipur Higher Secondary Board Results 2019. Oinam Barlin Meitei from Class 12th Arts stream scored 445 marks while Gurumayum Roberto Sharma from Commerce stream scored 416 marks.

All the candidates who appeared for the Manipur class 12th examination 2019 were advised to visit their respective schools in Manipur in order to collect the original mark sheet for future reference.

