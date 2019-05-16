Manipur Class 10th Results 2019: Around 41,000 candidates who appeared from February to March at 96 centres across the country for class 10th results or Higher Secondary leaving Certificate can check the result today, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in. It will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM). They can follow certain steps to check their results of 2019.

Manipur Class 10th Results 2019 @ manresults.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) will announce the results of the of Class 10 or HSLC the examination on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result 2019 at the official website. Candidates can follow certain steps to check their results of 2019. Candidates can also check the result through other website that is indiaresults.com.

Around 41,000 candidates appeared in the examination. HSLC exam which was conducted from February to March at 96 centres across the country.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Following are the steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, result’s notification which will be displayed on the main page

Step 3: Enter your required details in the space provided

Step 4: Download the results. Take a print out for future use.

In this year 2019, the pass percentage of the Class 12 touched at 73.83 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam. Among districts, Noney district receives the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the results of Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the class 10th results on May 16, 2019 on the official website.

About Board of Secondary Education Manipur

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for the management of school education in the state of Manipur. Its’ responsibilities cover to conduct the state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App