Manipur Class 10th Results 2019 @ manresults.nic.in LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is all set to declare the results of Class 10 or HSLC the examination result today, Saturday May 18, 2019 at the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result 2019 at the official website. There are also alternative websites through which the results can be checked that is examresults.net indiaresults.com

Around 41,000 candidates appeared in the examination. HSLC exam which was conducted from February to March at 96 centres across the country. Candidates have to follow certain steps to check their result. Go to the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in . On the homepage, result’s notification which will be displayed on the main page. Enter your required details in the space provided. Download the results. Take a print out for future use.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Live updates

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Result to be declared at 11 am

Result to be declared today at 11 am on the official websites manresults.nic.in , bsem.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the same through the official websites. Not just this the students can also check through other websites that is examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Steps to check

Following are the steps that can be followed while checking the results 2019.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, result’s notification which will be displayed on the main page

Step 3: Enter your required details in the space provided

Step 4: Download the results . Take a print out for future use.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Officials websites to check

manresults.nic.in

bsem.nic.in

manipureducation.gov.in

manipur.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: 2018 Exam date

In the previous year, the results were declared on June 3, 2019. Manipur Board declared the results from February 20 to March 17, 2018. While the exams for private candidates were concluded on March 30. Students had appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Manipur class 12th result pass percentage

In this year, the pass percentage of the Class 12 stands at 73.83 per cent. Noney district receives the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Announced result will be provisional in nature

Here is an important note for all the candidates who will check the results of class 10th. The Manipur class 10th announced score card will be a provisional in nature. Students can collect the original marksheets and pass certificates after visiting their respective schools. Besides this the candidates should also carry their official admit card in order to collect the original documents.

Live Updates

