Manipur Class 10th Results 2019 @ manresults.nic.in LIVE updates: The class 10th results or Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results 2019 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in.

Around 41,000 candidates appeared in the examination. HSLC exam which was conducted from February to March at 96 centres across the country.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Following are the steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, result’s notification which will be displayed on the main page

Step 3: Enter your required details in the space provided

Step 4: Download the results. Take a print out for future use.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Live updates

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: No official confirmation regarding date and time

The Manipur board on May 15th 2019 updated its website mentioning that HSLC result will be declared soon. However, no further official update has been made regarding the same. Nor the result link will be activated on the website.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Result to be declared soon

Result to be declared today soon on the official websites. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the same through the official websites.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: Officials websites to check

manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in

indiaresults.com

The above mentioned are the main official websites to check the class 12th results 2019. There is a also third-party websites through which the results can be checked that is indiaresults.com

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: 2018 Exam date

In the previous year, the results were declared on June 3, 2019. Manipur Board declared the results from February 20 to March 17, 2018. While the exams for private candidates were concluded on March 30. Students had appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

Manipur class 12th result pass percentage

In this year, the pass percentage of the Class 12 stands at 73.83 per cent. Noney district receives the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam.

