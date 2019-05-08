Manipur Class 12 board results 2019 declared: The results of the class 12th has been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) at 3 pm on the official website manresults.nic.in. The interested students can check it through the official website.

Manipur Class 12 board results 2019 declared @ manresults.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the class 12th Result 2019 at 3 pm on the official website manresults.nic.in. Students who are anxiously waiting for the result can check it through the official website. In the Commerce stream, Gurumayum Roberto Sharma topped it. While in the science stream, Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh and Humanities, Oinam Barlin MeiteiI topped the examination.

Manipur Class 12 Result: Know How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website for Manipur results: manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017.

Step 3: Fill your examination’s roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 4: View your result and download it for future use.

Manipur Board Class 12 or HSE Result 2018 toppers

In the Commerce stream, Sagar Acharya topped it. While in science stream Selina Keisham and Ningthoujam Radharani Dev topped in Humanities.

In the year 2019, a total of 28,024 candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Class 12th examinations which was conducted at various centres across the state.

Around, 28,000 students had appeared for Manipur HSE exams in the previous year. The overall pass percentage was registered at 68.81%. Girls passed at 68 per cent and boys passed at 66 per cent. Among all the districts, Noney district topped the state with the pass percentage of 96.80 per cent while only students with 19.47 per cent of students passed in Tengnoupal district.

About Board of Secondary Education, Manipur

In 1972, the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, was established by an act of Manipur legislative assembly. It conducts the public examinations at the end of class 10 for the courses studied in class 10th only. However, the Board does not conduct any other public examination.

