Manipur Class 12 Result 2019: Michael Atom, Laishram Librada Singh share top rank in science stream, secure 476 marks: This year, around 28,024 candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) that was conducted at various centres across Manipur. In 2018, around 28,000 students had appeared for the HSE class 12th exams.

The Council Of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) on Wednesday has declared the results for the class 12th examinations. Students can check the results online through official website @manresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can check other alternative websites for the results @manresults.nic.in, @manipurcohsem.com.

The board has also announced the toppers list for all the streams. In Science stream, Michael Atom and Laishram Librada Singh have jointly secured the top position in the merit list by scoring 476 marks. For Arts, Oinam Barlin Meitei topped the merit list with 445 marks followed by Melody Moirangthem with 439 marks. In Commerce, the top position was grabbed by Gurumayum Roberto Sharma with 416 marks and second position was secured by Ngamsanglen Haokip with 397 marks.

This year, around 28,024 candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) that was conducted at various centres across Manipur. In 2018, around 28,000 students had appeared for the HSE class 12th exams. The overall pass percentage was 68.81 per cent. The girls’ percentage was 68 per cent and boys attained 66 per cent in the exams.

How to check class 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board — @manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for ‘Higher Secondary Examination Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and other details and hit ‘submit’ button

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use

Meanwhile, the board has announced that no results will be sent to candidates individually through any post or any medium. Candidates can check the results to each candidate by using Roll Number and clicking submit button.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App