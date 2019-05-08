Manipur Class 12th Result 2019: Here's a complete list of subject-wise toppers: Students can check the results online through official website @manresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can check other alternative websites for the results @manresults.nic.in, @manipurcohsem.com.

Manipur class Result 2019: Here’s a complete list of subject-wise toppers

The Manipur Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday has declared the results for the class 12th examinations. Students can check the results online through official website @manresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can check other alternative websites for the results @manresults.nic.in, @manipurcohsem.com. List of toppers for individual subjects can be accessed in this link.

In Science stream, Michael Atom and Laishram Librada Singh secured the top position in the merit list by scoring 476 marks out of 500. For Arts, Oinam Barlin Meitei topped the merit list with 445 marks followed by Melody Moirangthem with 439 marks. In Commerce, the top position was held by Gurumayum Roberto Sharma with 416 marks and second position was secured by Ngamsanglen Haokip with 397 marks.

How to check class 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board — @manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for ‘Higher Secondary Examination Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and other details and hit ‘submit’ button

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use

In 2018, around 28,000 students had appeared for the HSE class 12th exams. The overall pass percentage was 68.81 per cent. The girls’ percentage was 68 per cent and boys attained 66 per cent in the exams.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App