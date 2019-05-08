Manipur HSE Result 2019 released @ manresults.nic.in: The Manipur Higher Secondary Examination 2019 was conducted between February 18 to March 20, 2019.

Manipur HSE Result 2019 released @ manresults.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Manipur, released Manipur HSE Result 2019 on Wednesday. Students, who had appeared for the Manipur HSE class 12 exam 2019 can check their results on the official website manresults.nic.in. The Manipur Higher Secondary Examination 2019 was conducted between February 18 to March 20, 2019.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur released Manipur HSE Result 2019 today at 3 pm. In 2018, Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School had emerged as the state topper in Commerce stream while Seline Keisham from Comet School, Changangei topped the class 12 exam in Science stream. Ningthoujam Radharani Devi from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham was the topper in Arts stream.

Manipur HSE Result 2019: How to check results online

– Visit the official website manresults.nic.in

– Go to the Manipur HSE Result 2019 link on the Home page

– Enter the required information (Roll Number/ registration number and Date of Birth)

– Keep a printout for future reference

