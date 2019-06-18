The first merit list for the admissions of the first year has been released by the Mumbai city colleges which shows an increase in the cut-offs across the courses as compared to the previous year. The demand for B com remains high as self-financed courses. Mostly, CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE pursuing board students have been made to the list as compared to the state board.

The Mumbai city colleges have released the first merit list for the admissions of the first year which has shown an increase in the cut-offs across the courses as compared to the last year. The demand for the traditional courses such as B com remain as high as self-financed courses, said the college principals. In top city colleges, most applicants who made it to the first list are belonged to CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE, as compared to the state board.

The number of the students is high which have scored in the upper 90s, in the class XII board examination. In the HR college, while the open category cut-off for BCom was 95 per cent in the previous year. In the year 2019, the percentage is 96 per cent. For BMS, similar to the previous year, the cut off was 90 per cent for the students from the humanities stream, 91 for science and 95 for commerce.

Like previous years, the cut-offs for other self-financed courses such as financial markets (BFM), banking and insurance (BBI), accounting and finance (BAF) will remain above 90 per cent. Principal Parag Thakkar said that the percentage has remained above 90 per cent. There are hardly any students from the state boards.

They will have to wait for a second list to get admission. This has been the trend of the last three to four years. In terms of the placements, students have self-financed courses who have not completed as well as those of B com courses.

The college has introduced a new B Com (Honours) course in the year 2019, for those specifically aiming to pursue CA and MBA simultaneously. This will be achieved with the same cut-offs as traditional Bcom course as 89 per cent. Students can opt for re-verification, documents and payment of fees. They can opt for the same between June 18 and 20.

The second and third merit lists will be released from June 20 and 24, respectively. In this year, a total of 2.6 lakh candidates Mumbai University and its affiliated colleges, compared to the 2.8 lakh candidates last year. Candidates who will apply for the different courses, the University has received a total of 7.8 lakh applications in the year 2019.

